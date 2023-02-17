Your Money with Carlson Financial
Spiders’ Chris Mooney steps down from coaching due to health issue

Chris Mooney instructs his team during a 65-50 Richmond win over George Mason on February 19,...
Chris Mooney instructs his team during a 65-50 Richmond win over George Mason on February 19, 2020.(WWBT NBC12)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Chris Mooney, the University of Richmond’s basketball coach, announced Friday he is stepping down from coaching the rest of the season due to health reasons.

In a press conference held by UofR Athletics on Feb. 17, the Spiders’ coach announced he is stepping down after a routine heart scan he had last month revealed an aneurysm in his ascending aorta. He will need surgery to repair the aneurysm and take some time to recover. Mooney says his surgery is scheduled for next week at UVA Medical Center.

He says although this news is a shock, he is not in any physical pain or experiencing shortness of breath.

Mooney said in the conference Peter Thomas would lead the team in his place for the remainder of the season.

Mooney has not missed a single game or practice in his 18-year career before this medical leave of absence.

He says he won’t be certain as to when he’ll be able to be back on the court.

