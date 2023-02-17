Police investigate after man hit and killed by train in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police say they are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train Thursday evening.

Just before 9 p.m., police closed Hungary Road between Old Staples Mill Road and Oakview Avenue and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Henrico Police tell NBC12 this is an active death investigation and investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident.

Police confirm the deadly incident did not involve an Amtrak train.

The scene is the same spot a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak back in December 2022.

This is a developing story.

