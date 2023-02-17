Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Police investigate after man hit and killed by train in Henrico

Henrico Police investigate after man hit and killed by train.
Henrico Police investigate after man hit and killed by train.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:30 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Police say they are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train Thursday evening.

Just before 9 p.m., police closed Hungary Road between Old Staples Mill Road and Oakview Avenue and asked drivers to avoid the area.

Henrico Police tell NBC12 this is an active death investigation and investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident.

Police confirm the deadly incident did not involve an Amtrak train.

The scene is the same spot a man was hit and killed by an Amtrak back in December 2022.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Happy Trees was arrested on Wednesday.
Richmond Police arrest Happy Trees co-founder following search warrants
SNAP benefits are set to end in March.
Emergency SNAP benefits set to end
Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis...
Two arrested in shooting death of man at Chesterfield restaurant
FILE - Robert Duvall attends the premiere for "Widows" on day 3 of the Toronto International...
Town can’t refuse Amazon offer despite Duvall opposition
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

Latest News

Residents spoke with developers on their questions about the project.
Church Hill neighbors meet to discuss proposed expansion of affordable housing
A person was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after police say they were hit by a car in...
Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit by car in Dinwiddie County
Residents in the Church Hill neighborhood met Thursday night to discuss a proposal for a senior...
Church Hill neighbors meet to discuss proposed expansion of affordable housing
Police say the person was seriously injured in the incident.
Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit by car in Dinwiddie County