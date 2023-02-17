Your Money with Carlson Financial
Petersburg casino bill fails

Richmond could now have another casino referendum on the ballot
The last surviving bill allowing Petersburg to ask voters if they want a casino has failed.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:04 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The last surviving bill allowing Petersburg to ask voters if they want a casion has been shot down in the General Assembly.

The Senate Finance Committee voted down the bill Thursday in a 10-6 vote. The same committee killed a similar bill earlier in the General Assembly session.

If the measures had passed, it would have paved the way for Petersburg residents to vote on bringing a casino to the city.

It would have also blocked Richmond from holding another referendum this year, which angered several city leaders, who are still hoping they can get enough votes necessary to build a casino.

“Every study conducted has consistently revealed that a casino resort in Richmond will generate the most jobs, revenue, opportunity and economic benefits for the city, Central Virginia and the entire Commonwealth,” Urban One Inc. and Churchhill Downs Inc. said in a joint statement.

Richmond could now have another casino referendum on the ballot this November.

