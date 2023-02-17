Pedestrian seriously injured after getting hit by car in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A person was rushed to the hospital Thursday night after police say they were hit by a car in Dinwiddie County.

Virginia State police say the crash happened just after 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 16 while a person was walking along Flatfoot Road.

Police say the person who was hit is seriously hurt.

VSP is continuing to investigate this crash.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.