News to Know: Man hit, killed by train; Casino bill fails; Big weather change

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, Feb. 17:

Man Hit, Killed By Train

Henrico County Police say they are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train Thursday evening.

The scene is the same spot a man was hit and killed by a train back in December 2022.

Petersburg Casino Bill Fails

The last surviving bill allowing Petersburg to ask voters if they want a casino has failed.

The Senate Finance Committee voted down the bill Thursday in a 10-6 vote. The same committee killed a similar bill earlier in the General Assembly session.

The vote means that Richmond could now have another casino referendum on the ballot this November.

Rainy Morning and Falling Afternoon Temperatures

Rain arrives with a cold front on Friday morning. Warm temperatures will drop during the afternoon into the evening.

The weekend looks to be sunny.

Click/tap here for the full forecast.

Happy Trees Co-founder Arrested

On Wednesday, Richmond Police arrested and charged Josiah Ickes, co-founder of Happy Trees Agricultural Supply, following two search warrants executed by officers.

On Feb. 9, officers lined Roane Street near the Happy Trees warehouse to execute what police called a narcotics warrant. Multiple first responders were outside the warehouse, but police did not release any details about potential arrests, charges, or what they may have found.

Nearly one week later, on Feb. 15, Richmond Police executed another search warrant at the Happy Trees Agricultural Supply retail store in Scott’s Addition.

The Diamond May Need Millions Before It’s Replaced

The Department of Public Works is requesting $3.5 million from the city to make improvements to The Diamond.

The improvements are being required by Major League Baseball.

The Planning Planning Commission is expected to review the request at its meeting on Tuesday.

Owner of Missing Dogs Charged

The owner of two missing dogs reported stolen from a Franklin County park has been arrested after they were found to be shot to death.

The two dogs were originally reported stolen on February 7 after their owner said two men lured the dogs into a white car after he says they broke away from him to chase a squirrel.

