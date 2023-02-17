Man faces numerous child porn charges in Powhatan

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A grand jury in Powhatan has indicted a man on numerous child pornography-related charges.

Stephen Russell Shaw, who was previously arrested on child porn charges in October, was located and arrested in Georgia on Thursday on the following new charges:

One count production of child phonography first offense

Five counts of production of child phonography second or subsequent offense

Six counts of possession of child pornography

Six counts of unlawful filming of a nonconsenting nude minor.

“The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office would like to express our gratitude for the assistance provided by the Sandy Springs Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit and Street Crimes Unit,” the sheriff’s office said Friday in a news release. “Shaw will remain in custody in Georgia as extradition is sought by Powhatan County.”

In October, Shaw was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

