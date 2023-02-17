Investigator: Dogs’ owner confessed to killing them; vigil canceled

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in the killing of two black labs confessed to shooting them to death, according to court documents obtained by WDBJ7.

Terry Eugene Michel, 58 of Ferrum, was arrested and charged Thursday, February 16 with two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal. Michel is being held without bond. Investigators say they have not established a motive for the deaths.

Franklin County court records indicate, “On February 7, 2023, Terry Michel reported his two dogs were missing... were stolen at Waid Park in Franklin County VA. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation of the incident. On February 16, 2023, Investigators obtained a statement from Mr. Terry Michael after he waived Miranda and subsequently confessed to shooting both of the dogs. Terry Michel killed the dogs in Franklin County. On February 14, 2023 Terry Michel transported the carcasses and disposed of them on Carolina Springs Road which is located in Franklin County VA. Terry Michel gave numerous versions of the events that your affiant has determined to be false.”

Terry Eugene Michel (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

No motive has been established for the shootings, according to the sheriff’s office.

A candlelight vigil scheduled for February 18 in memory of the dogs has been canceled.

The Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center says, “Due to the recent events and arrest of Terry Michel we are canceling the candle light vigil set for February 18th. We ask that you light a candle tomorrow for Colby, Caleb, and their Mom.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.