Illness forces two Petersburg schools to close

A gastrointestinal illness forced two Petersburg elementary schools to close on Friday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A gastrointestinal illness forced two Petersburg elementary schools to close on Friday.

School officials say Pleasants Lane and Lakement elementary schools were closed “for a deep cleaning” due to an outbreak.

“The custodial staff is concentrating on cleaning areas of high contact in order to minimize the possibility of transmission,” Petersburg Public Schools said in a news release.

The schools moved to an online learning day for students to complete assignments.

