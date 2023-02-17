Illness forces two Petersburg schools to close

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A gastrointestinal illness forced two Petersburg elementary schools to close on Friday.

School officials say Pleasants Lane and Lakement elementary schools were closed “for a deep cleaning” due to an outbreak.

“The custodial staff is concentrating on cleaning areas of high contact in order to minimize the possibility of transmission,” Petersburg Public Schools said in a news release.

The schools moved to an online learning day for students to complete assignments.

