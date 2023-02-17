Your Money with Carlson Financial
Gov. Kristi Noem answers question on 2024 decision

The governor discussed healthcare on her second day in Washington
By David Ade
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem spoke in Washington, D.C. for a second day straight day on Thursday. The speculation around her potentially seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is a national storyline around the governor. Thursday, she highlighted how she handled the COVID-19 pandemic differently than most other governors at the CATO Institute, a libertarian think tank.

At the event Noem was asked whether she is considering a run for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Noem said, “I hope we get the best leader in the White House to lead this country, not just being willing to take on the tough issues and tough decisions as we face some of these challenges like we’ve seen that are unprecedented, but also gives us a little hope and a vision for the future.”

Noem did not say definitively whether she will or won’t run.

Thursday’s speech follows a speech on Wednesday at the America First Policy Institute, a think tank dedicated to promoting the policies of former President Donald Trump.

