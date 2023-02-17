Friday Forecast: Rainy and warm through midday, drying and cooler afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Rain arrives with a cold front Friday morning, Warm temperatures (60s) will drop during the afternoon into the evening

Friday: Rain through early afternoon. Likely ends around 1 or 2pm in RVA. Rain cuts off sooner NW of town. Temperatures drop into the 50s during the afternoon with clearing skies towards evening. A quarter to half-inch rain expected. Breezy south wind becoming northwest in the afternoon at 10-15mph with gusts up to 30mph. Highs in the mid-60s in the mid-morning, falling into the 50′s into the afternoon and upper 40′s by early evening. (Rain Chance: 100%)

Saturday: Cold but seasonable start! Sunny and seasonably cool. Lows in the mid-20s, highs around 50.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Increasing high clouds in the afternoon. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with an isolated evening shower. Lows near 40°, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Cloudy with a few showers early in the day. Lows in the upper 40s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny and mild with an isolated shower possible late. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

