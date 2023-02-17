Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Freak accident: 6-year-old giraffe dies after getting caught in support structure, zoo says

The Seneca Park Zoo said a 6-year-old male Masai giraffe named Parker was found unresponsive...
The Seneca Park Zoo said a 6-year-old male Masai giraffe named Parker was found unresponsive Sunday morning, caught in a support structure for the enclosure’s gate.(Seneca Park Zoo)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (Gray News) – A giraffe at the Seneca Park Zoo in New York died Sunday in what the zoo is calling a freak accident.

In a press release, the zoo said the 6-year-old male Masai giraffe named Parker was found unresponsive Sunday morning, caught in a support structure for the enclosure’s gate.

“The possibility of this kind of event happening was unforeseen and unprecedented,” said zoo superintendent Steve Lacy. “The gate structure, installed in 2018, is a standard giraffe enclosure feature and is used in a number of accredited zoos around the country.”

Veterinarians responded immediately, but it was too late.

The zoo said the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums have been notified of the death and are working with the zoo on modifications to the gate structure.

The manufacturer has also been notified.

There have been no reports of similar incidents at other zoos with similar gate structures, the zoo said.

Parker came to the Seneca Park Zoo from the Santa Barbara Zoo in 2018. He is the father of Olmsted, who was born in April 2022.

“This is a tragedy for the Seneca Park Zoo community,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “From the staff who cared for and loved Parker, to the Zoo guests and members who had their visits brightened by Parker’s presence, we are all grieving this tremendous loss.”

Seneca Park Zoo said grief counselors will be provided to their staff as they deal with this tragic loss.

The zoo is also asking the public to share photos and memories of Parker on its Facebook page.

The zoo also created a Facebook fundraiser in Parker’s memory with all donations going to the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. You can donate here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Happy Trees was arrested on Wednesday.
Richmond Police arrest Happy Trees co-founder following search warrants
The community is remembering Thomas Orlando Rainey III, who died Thursday, Feb. 16.
Former commonwealth’s attorney killed in hit-and-run in Dinwiddie
Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis...
Two arrested in shooting death of man at Chesterfield restaurant
SNAP benefits are set to end in March.
Emergency SNAP benefits set to end
Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled

Latest News

Shaw was indicted on 18 new charges.
Man faces numerous child porn charges in Powhatan
Mooney says he will no longer be coaching the Spiders for the remainder of the season due to a...
Spiders' Chris Money steps down from coaching due to health issue
Same-sex marriage has been recognized in Virginia for years, and the ban voters approved in...
Virginia House GOP again blocks effort to get rid of same-sex marriage ban
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris