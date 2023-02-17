Your Money with Carlson Financial
Dominion Energy seeks to reinstate surcharge

Dominion Energy.
Dominion Energy.(WVIR)
By NBC29 Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Your power bill could soon be going up.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Dominion wants to reinstate a monthly surcharge to cover the costs of complying with the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.

Dominion suspended the charge last year, following Governor Glenn Youngkin’s promise to pull Virginia out of the carbon emissions trading program. However, Democrats have resisted the effort.

If the state approves, the average power bill could rise by $4.64 a month.

