Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Dog owner charged with animal cruelty after his dogs found shot to death

Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to...
Terry Eugene Michel, 58, has been charged with animal cruelty after his dogs were found shot to death.(Franklin County Sheriff’s Office/Franklin County Humane Society)
By WDBJ Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - Virginia authorities say an owner of two missing dogs has been arrested after they were found shot to death.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 58-year-old Terry Eugene Michel was arrested and charged with killing the dogs.

He is facing two counts of felony animal cruelty, one count of filing a false police report and two summons for improper disposal of a companion animal.

WDBJ reports that Michel initially said his black labs, named Colby and Caleb, were stolen on Feb. 7 by two men who lured them into their car at an area park.

The Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood and Adoption Center said community members joined them in offering a reward to help find the dogs.

However, on Tuesday the sheriff’s office said deputies and animal control were called regarding a resident finding the bodies of two dogs on the side of the road.

Authorities identified the animals as Colby and Caleb. They said they were “appalled” and called their death “senseless.”

An autopsy performed at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech revealed the dogs died of gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, Michel’s original report about his black labs being stolen at the park was unfounded. Investigators said the dogs were never at the park on that day.

Investigators have not yet established a motive for the dogs’ deaths.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Happy Trees was arrested on Wednesday.
Richmond Police arrest Happy Trees co-founder following search warrants
The community is remembering Thomas Orlando Rainey III, who died Thursday, Feb. 16.
Former commonwealth’s attorney killed in hit-and-run in Dinwiddie
Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis...
Two arrested in shooting death of man at Chesterfield restaurant
SNAP benefits are set to end in March.
Emergency SNAP benefits set to end
Terry Eugene Michel
Dogs’ owner charged with their deaths; vigil canceled

Latest News

Shaw was indicted on 18 new charges.
Man faces numerous child porn charges in Powhatan
Mooney says he will no longer be coaching the Spiders for the remainder of the season due to a...
Spiders' Chris Money steps down from coaching due to health issue
Same-sex marriage has been recognized in Virginia for years, and the ban voters approved in...
Virginia House GOP again blocks effort to get rid of same-sex marriage ban
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
Military finishes recovering Chinese balloon debris