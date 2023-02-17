Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Costco tractor-trailer scorched on I-95

Merchandise bound for a Costco store were seen after the fire on Friday morning.
Merchandise bound for a Costco store were seen after the fire on Friday morning.(Photo via VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAROLINE, Va. (WWBT) - A Costco tractor-trailer caught on fire on Friday morning on southbound I-95.

Photos from the Virginia Department of Transportation show the scorched truck and products on the side of the road. The incident happened a couple of miles south of the Thornburg exit.

The incident caused the southbound lanes of I-95 to be backed up on Friday morning in Caroline...
The incident caused the southbound lanes of I-95 to be backed up on Friday morning in Caroline and Spotsylvania.(Photo via VDOT)

There’s currently no information on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founder of Happy Trees was arrested on Wednesday.
Richmond Police arrest Happy Trees co-founder following search warrants
SNAP benefits are set to end in March.
Emergency SNAP benefits set to end
Officers were called to the Tropicabana dance and night club located at 4900 Jefferson Davis...
Two arrested in shooting death of man at Chesterfield restaurant
FILE - Robert Duvall attends the premiere for "Widows" on day 3 of the Toronto International...
Town can’t refuse Amazon offer despite Duvall opposition
John Harris, 58, was arrested after business surveillance footage showed him stabbing a man...
Man arrested for stabbing another man several times on West Cary

Latest News

Police say a mirror from a Nissan Frontier was collected as part of the evidence.
Former commonwealth’s attorney killed in hit-and-run in Dinwiddie
A steady rain is expected through early afternoon on Friday.
News to Know: Man hit, killed by train; Casino bill fails; Big weather change
Richmond could now have another casino referendum on the ballot.
Petersburg casino bill fails
Henrico Police investigate after a man was hit and killed by train.
Police investigate after man hit and killed by train in Henrico