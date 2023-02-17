Costco tractor-trailer scorched on I-95

CAROLINE, Va. (WWBT) - A Costco tractor-trailer caught on fire on Friday morning on southbound I-95.

Photos from the Virginia Department of Transportation show the scorched truck and products on the side of the road. The incident happened a couple of miles south of the Thornburg exit.

The incident caused the southbound lanes of I-95 to be backed up on Friday morning in Caroline and Spotsylvania. (Photo via VDOT)

There’s currently no information on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.