Church Hill neighbors meet to discuss proposed expansion of affordable housing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Residents in the Church Hill neighborhood met Thursday night to discuss a proposal for a senior housing expansion.

Neighbors went back and forth over a plan to expand the Bacon Retirement Community from 70 units to 129 at 815 N. 35th St.

Along with the planned expansion comes eight townhomes, three single-family homes and 60 parking spaces on the three-acre site.

“I live across from this. I’m going to have to put up with this construction for god knows how long, and it is going to be really annoying,” one person said.

Some opposed the construction and traffic the project could bring to the neighborhood, while others were all in.

“Folks need places to live, we welcomed the newcomers here, and no one stopped you all from coming, whether you are black or white,” JJ Minor, who lives nearby, said. “I know the area has been gentrified, and we welcomed you here.”

After a close to two-hour discussion with the developer and councilwoman Cynthia Newbille, many who are against the plan said they just don’t want to see what comes along in addition to the expansion.

“The single-family homes, the townhomes, it’s just the idea of cramming so much into such a small space that it’s going to change the fabric of the neighborhood,” Chris Galloway, who lives nearby, said.

Before Thursday night’s meeting, Galloway was one of many residents who felt like neighbors’ voices were not being heard in this process.

While there are still more questions on what benefits the additional homes bring to the overall project, he feels they’re on the right track.

“We have a commitment for a meeting again in March,” Galloway said. “Residents were able to express their concerns directly to the developers. We have an established chain of communication. I mean, truthfully, this is about the best we could have hoped for.”

Newbille said she plans to have all questions answered by their next meeting in March.

This project goes in front of the planning commission on April 3.

