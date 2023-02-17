Your Money with Carlson Financial
Former commonwealth's attorney killed in hit-and-run in Dinwiddie

Police say a mirror from a Nissan Frontier was collected as part of the evidence.
Police say a mirror from a Nissan Frontier was collected as part of the evidence.(Photo via Virginia State Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A former commonwealth’s attorney died Thursday night in Dinwiddie after being hit by a vehicle on Flatwood Road while riding his bike.

Thomas Orlando Rainey III, 70, died at the scene just after 7:15 p.m., according to Virginia State Police.

“Virginia State Police’s Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene,” police said in a news release on Friday. “At this time, one piece of evidence that was collected is part of a side view mirror with numbers matching a Nissan Frontier Pickup ranging from 2005-2010.”

There is no information about the color of the truck.

Rainey was Dinwiddie County’s commonwealth’s attorney from 1986-2004.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell phone.

