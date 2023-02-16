Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Tickets now on sale for Richmond Kickers home opener

The Richmond Kickers season begins Saturday, April 1, 2023.
The Richmond Kickers season begins Saturday, April 1, 2023.(Richmond Kickers)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Calling all soccer fans: Tickets for the Richmond Kickers opening night are now on sale.

The home opener starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at City Stadium on 3201 Maplewood Ave.

The Kickers will take on Charlotte Independence.

“Save $6 on your tickets when you purchase in advance, or save up to 50% off with a Kickers+ Membership,” the Kickers posted this week on social media.

Click/tap here for more information

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.
House subcommittee kills marijuana legislation
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening six public housing and...
RRHA to open new public housing, project-based voucher housing waitlists
The new "summer seasonal" flights begin in May and continue through Sept. 5.
Breeze Airways adds two cities to flights from RIC
Richmond police say there was no threat to the public.
29-year-old Richmond man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend
In security footage provided by Henrico Police you can see three people break into the store...
Henrico Police looking for individuals who broke into dealership and stole dirt bikes

Latest News

FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training...
Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97
FILE -Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chad Henne (4) passes against the San Francisco 49ers =1...
Chiefs’ backup QB announces retirement following Super Bowl win
One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck, moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the...
Super Bowl commercials favored celebrity cameos and nostalgia
Local sports bars prepare for fans on Super Bowl Sunday
Local sports bars prepare for fans on Super Bowl Sunday