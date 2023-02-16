Tickets now on sale for Richmond Kickers home opener

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Calling all soccer fans: Tickets for the Richmond Kickers opening night are now on sale.

The home opener starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1 at City Stadium on 3201 Maplewood Ave.

The Kickers will take on Charlotte Independence.

“Save $6 on your tickets when you purchase in advance, or save up to 50% off with a Kickers+ Membership,” the Kickers posted this week on social media.

