Forecast: Breezy with near-record warmth Thursday; chilly rain Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Near Record warmth today and through tomorrow morning, when chilly rain arrives with a cold front.

Thursday: An quick passing shower possible. Otherwise, very warm and breezy! SW wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Highs in the mid-70s. Record: 78° set in 1976 (Rain Chance: 10%)

Friday: Rain likely through mid afternoon. Drying by evening. Up to 1/2″ rain expected. Wind NW 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. Clearing skies in the evening. Highs in the mid 60s around sunrise before sunrise then fall into the 50′s and maybe even 40′s during the day. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Sunny and seasonably cool. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a a few scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.