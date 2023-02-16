RRHA set to reopen public housing waitlist with 100,000 people are already in line

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting Monday, February 27, Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority will open six public housing and project-based voucher waitlists of various bedroom sizes.

RRHA says there are about 100,000 people already on the current waitlist.

“Trying to put a little dent in that huge number, that huge waitlist number until we’re able, our strategy basically is to try to eat the elephant little by little, not try to swallow him whole,” said Angela Fountain, Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority.

Four of those project-based voucher locations are brand new to the authority. Those include Cool Lane Apartments and The Heights at Brady Square.

“The new units which we are just so ecstatic about, particularly our Cool Lane property because that offers studio and 1-bedroom units which are a hot commodity,” said Fountain.

The application wait list period for the non-public housing locations will end on March 3. It will remain open after that for certain public housing bedroom sizes.

RRHA is opening the waitlists that have availability in an attempt to cut down the wait time to twelve months or less.

“In an effort to kind of streamline and make sure that we are keeping track of all the folks that are applying, we have gone to a totally online process,” said Fountain.

You can find more information here on apply.

Meanwhile, work to revitalize the city’s public housing stock is coming along. A planning grant will bring usher in a new Gilpin Court as part of a larger plan for Jackson Ward.

In Creighton Court, rebuilding will begin this summer and should be done in Fall 2024.

“Once that’s completely finished we’ll have a lot of housing options for families in the Church Hill area.”

As for construction work actually on the ground in Gilpin Court, that is still years away.

