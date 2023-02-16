Richmond Police arrest Happy Trees co-founder following search warrants

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, Richmond Police arrested and charged Josiah Ickes, co-founder of Happy Trees Agricultural Supply, following two search warrants executed by officers.

On Feb. 9, officers lined Roane Street near the Happy Trees warehouse to execute what police called a narcotics warrant. Multiple first responders were outside the warehouse, but police did not release any details about potential arrests, charges, or what they may have found.

Nearly one week later, on Feb. 15, Richmond Police executed another search warrant at the Happy Trees Agricultural Supply retail store in Scott’s Addition.

A spokesperson for Richmond Police said the department is not able to release more details about what led up to the search warrants or the items they seized because a judge sealed both search warrants.

Ickes was charged with two counts of conspiring to commit a felony, including possession with intent to distribute a Schedule 1 controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

“A Schedule 1 controlled substance is one of the drugs that is considered to be the most dangerous and for which there is no accepted medical use,” said NBC12 Legal Analyst Steve Benjamin.

While details, in this case, are limited, Richmond Police said there have been occasions where people have set up “pop-up” events that allow multiple vendors to come to one location and sell marijuana. Police said these vendors are not licensed to sell cannabis or any illegal substance in the city.

Under Virginia law, people can possess up to one ounce of marijuana for personal use in their homes or in public. However, selling marijuana is not allowed in the state.

“Selling, the distribution of marijuana, is a felony,” Benjamin said.

Richmond Police are also using this as a reminder of the current laws in place in Virginia.

In a press release, police note possessing more than four ounces of marijuana in public is a criminal misdemeanor offense. Additionally, those who have more than four plants could also be charged with a misdemeanor crime.

Police went on to say possessing more than one pound of marijuana is a felony, and possessing more than 49 plants is also considered a felony.

Richmond Police also add the sale, manufacturing and/or distribution of marijuana remains a crime, with less than one ounce considered a misdemeanor and anything over one ounce considered a felony.

“The more that you possess, even though you say it’s for personal use, the more you risk law enforcement saying yeah no, that’s too much for personal use and charging you with a felony,” Benjamin said.

NBC12 sent an email to Happy Trees about the search warrants and Ickes’ arrest but did not receive a response. NBC12 also went inside the Happy Trees Agricultural Supply store to ask for comment, but a store employee said they had no information to share and that the store would remain open.

