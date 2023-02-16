Pair plead guilty after attempted murder, police chase

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:58 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) -A Fredricksburg woman and a King George County man pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder after the two drove to Louisa County in a plot to kill the woman’s ex-boyfriend on his birthday.

Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire says on March 29, 2022, 25-year-old Erann Ohse and 26-year-old drove from Fredericksburg to Louisa County to Ohse’s ex-boyfriend’s house wearing ski masks and armed with handguns with multiple magazines.

The two attempted to make forced entry through the front door but were unsuccessful. Ohse then fired ten rounds into her ex-boyfriend’s bedroom window and hit a young woman in the room in the shoulder.

Within minutes, a Louisa County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded and saw Poindexter’s car leaving the scene, which resulted in a high-speed chase. Deputies lost sight of them and found them outside the vehicle in a cul-de-sac near the Hanover County line. They were both arrested. Deputies then found Oshe’s handgun and an empty magazine in her jacket pocket. They also found the ski masks the two were wearing, disposable gloves and almost a pound of cannabis.

An investigation revealed Ohse had a romantic relationship with the man at the Louisa County house. Their brief relationship ended in February 2022. Hours before attempting to kill him, Ohse sent her ex text messages wishing him a happy birthday. Evidence revealed that the woman shot was in a spot where the ex typically was, which was why Ohse shot her in the shoulder.

“These two thought they were the modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, but now they’ll have to face the serious consequences people face when they commit violent crimes in Louisa County,” Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alex Goodman said.

Ohse was charged with attempted second-degree murder, malicious wounding, malicious shooting into an occupied residence, felony gun charges, attempted armed burglary, destruction of property and eluding law enforcement. Poindexter pled guilty to many of the same charges along with a possession with intent to distribute marijuana charge.

Ohse is scheduled for sentencing on May 10 and faces up to 63 years in prison. Poindexter is scheduled for sentencing on May 31 and faces up to 70 years in prison.

