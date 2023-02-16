News to Know: Near-record warmth; SNAP benefits to end; Teen hurt in shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines for Thursday, Feb. 16:

Near-Record Warmth

Thursday will be breezy with near-record warmth. A big change is on the way for Friday with a chilly rain expected.

Emergency SNAP Benefits to End

Thursday will be the last time Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries get extra money automatically.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, extra money has been added to Virginian’s EBT cards once a month.

Teen Shot in Petersburg

A 13-year-old boy in Petersburg is in the hospital after police say he was shot Wednesday afternoon.

On Feb. 15, around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the Lieutenants Run Apartments in the 400 block of Ridgeview Lane for the shooting.

Police have not named any suspects.

Man, Woman Please Guilty to Attempted Murder

A Fredricksburg woman and a King George County man pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder after the two drove to Louisa County in a plot to kill the woman’s ex-boyfriend on his birthday.

Louisa Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire says on March 29, 2022, 25-year-old Erann Ohse and 26-year-old drove from Fredericksburg to Louisa County to Ohse’s ex-boyfriend’s house wearing ski masks and armed with handguns with multiple magazines.

The two attempted to make forced entry through the front door but were unsuccessful. Ohse then fired ten rounds into her ex-boyfriend’s bedroom window and hit a young woman in the room in the shoulder.

Blood Drive Honors Richmond Firefighter

Richmond firefighter Jonathan Clarke was diagnosed with leukemia in May 2022.

On Wednesday, Michael Anderson and his wife visited the Greater Richmond Convention Center to donate blood.

“We actually donate blood every year,” Anderson said.

Anderson, also a firefighter with the Richmond Fire Department, said this blood donation holds a special meaning to honor one of his fellow firefighters at his station, Jonathan Clarke.

Clarke, who has been with Richmond Fire for nearly two decades, was diagnosed with leukemia during a routine checkup with his primary care physician in May 2022.

Burn-Ban Law Begins

From Feb. 15 through April 30, open-air burning is prohibited before 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of woods or dry grass.

Virginia’s annual burn ban law went into effect Wednesday.

