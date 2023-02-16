Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man dies after dog’s leash is caught in Metro train door

Authorities are shown at the scene of a death at the Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Wednesday.(Source: WUSA/CNN)
Authorities are shown at the scene of a death at the Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Wednesday.(Source: WUSA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VIENNA, Va. (AP) — A man died after a dog’s leash became caught in a Metro train door on Wednesday, causing him to be dragged from the platform to the tracks, authorities said.

It happened at Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County, Virginia, around 1:30 p.m., police said.

The man cleared the train and was on the platform away from car, but the dog’s leash appeared to be tied to him and became caught. The dog remained inside the car, while the obstruction caused the man to be dragged on the platform and onto the tracks, police said in a tweet.

While an investigation is ongoing, police said video appears to show the incident occurred about 450 feet away from the operator cab, and the train operator performed two safe door checks before moving the train.

The man later died from his injuries at a hospital, police said. The dog, which does not appear to be a service animal, was left inside the train, police said. Only service animals or those in a secure carrier are allowed in Metro.

The dog was in police care.

