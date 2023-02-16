Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man arrested for stabbing another man several times on West Cary

John Harris, 58, was arrested after business surveillance footage showed him stabbing a man...
John Harris, 58, was arrested after business surveillance footage showed him stabbing a man several times.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police arrested a man they say was involved in a stabbing along West Cart Street last week.

Around 10:16 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 5, John Harris was seen on a business surveillance footage in the 3000 block of West Cary Street stabbing a man several times. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. Photos of Harris near the scene of the assault were released to the public, which led to his identification.

Harris, 58, of Richmond, was charged with malicious wounding and cutting/stabbing in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with further information about this incident can call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

