‘I feel invaded’: Henrico shop owner says he was robbed $20,000 worth of items

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One Henrico County antique shop has fallen victim to a robbery over the weekend.

“I feel invaded. I feel like my private space has been taken away from me,” Store owner John Wells said.

$20,000 worth of merchandise is now gone from Odd Balls Collectibles to Claire’s Antique Shop located in Merchant’s Walk Shopping Center on West Broad St.

Wells says it was Friday morning when he realized the thief broke in through the shop’s back door.

Security cameras captured the culprit stealing TVs, electronics, sports memorabilia and even rare Pokémon cards.

The thief also swiped around $1,000 out of a donation jar for SPCA pet adoptions.

“This is how I feed my family. This is how I pay my employees,” Wells said.

Wells is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who can identify the suspect.

“I have worked hard for ten years to build my business, and for this thief to walk in, and steal our inventory and to take it like it’s nothing, for me, it’s big,” Wells said.

Wells believes this was a targeted attack and that the thief didn’t act alone.

The store owner is also a recent colon cancer survivor. Wells says the robbery is just another battle he’s working to overcome.

“Because of my experience with cancer, I have the fight in me, And I will continue to fight to make sure he’s taken off the streets, and that other small businesses don’t feel the same impact,” Wells said.

This is still an active investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective E. Wright at (804) 501-5000 or crime stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

