A Family of Educators

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With Black History Month well underway we are always talking about our past heroes but we rarely get to highlight current heroes making a difference today in our community.

Meet one of those hero’s Major Christal Corey.

“I am thrilled to announce that major christal corey is the RPS Teacher of the Year” said Jason Kamras.

Christal was nominated for her hard work at Franklin Military Academy and throughout RPS during the pandemic developing online applications so students could learn at home.

“Everything I do is for my students so i want to say thank you to you guys because teaching is my heart, it’s my passion and i wouldn’t be able to do what I do if I didn’t have you” said Christal.

The greatness doesn’t just stop at her, it runs through her whole family.

“Not only you but your entire family is apart of the RPS crew.” says Kamras

Meet the Corey’s, a family full of Educators. Who combined have nearly 75 years of teaching experience.

“My role was to make sure that these children had access to education so I’m that person that allows them to do what they do” said Dr. Sonya Baines-Corey.

“You see what you pour into them and now they’re taking the reins and are now pouring into others” said David Corey.

Christal and her father David both teach at franklin, Christal teaching science and her father teaching music there for the past 31 years.

“As a teacher you not only teach your subject content but you’re teaching life skills” said David.

Their family has a long line of Educators. David’s mother and father both worked in education, but it wasn’t always the case.

" My great grandmother wasnt a sharecropper for nothing” said Christal.

“My grandfather could not read or write and my grandmother could only get an eighth grade education” said Sonya.

Christal’s mother Dr. Sonya Baines- Corey has also worked in education for the past 31 Years. She’s is currently the Lead Health and Family Specialist for RPS.

“I don’t use the words I have to go to work, I get to go to work I get to serve these families every single day. I get to be a part of their lives. I get to make a difference. I get to speak life into their lives. That’s something I get to do and I don’t take it for granted” said Sonya.

Christal’s sister Lani, is in her 3rd year of teaching dance at George Wythe High.

“we as educators continually learn and it helps us continue to pour out” said Lani.

Major Corey is also proud that she teaches Science, a field made up of only about six percent African Americans Nationwide.

“it always looks like it’s always this certain type of person becoming a scientist, we were always there” said Christal.

The Corey’s are always striving to learn new things and are so proud of all of Christal’s achievements.

“Its almost like that saying, don’t take this the wrong way, no child left behind that’s for real for her. not one child. she wants to see no child fail at all. she wants to see every child successful” said Sonya.

Major Corey drew much of her inspiration to teach from watching her parent. She hopes she has the same effect on the next generation.

“Children cannot be what they don’t know exists. Exactly ” said Christal.

The Corey’s plan to continue their legacy in education and serving their community. Christal is advancing on to the State Teacher of the Year competition and if she becomes a finalist shell move on to Nationals.

