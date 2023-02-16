Emergency SNAP benefits set to end

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday will be the last time Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries get extra money automatically.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, extra money has been added to Virginian’s EBT cards once a month.

Starting in March, those amounts will return to pre-pandemic levels.

For more information and additional resource, contact your local SNAP office or call 2-1-1.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.