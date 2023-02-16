Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Emergency SNAP benefits set to end

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thursday will be the last time Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries get extra money automatically.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, extra money has been added to Virginian’s EBT cards once a month.

Starting in March, those amounts will return to pre-pandemic levels.

For more information and additional resource, contact your local SNAP office or call 2-1-1.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.
House subcommittee kills marijuana legislation
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening six public housing and...
RRHA to open new public housing, project-based voucher housing waitlists
The new "summer seasonal" flights begin in May and continue through Sept. 5.
Breeze Airways adds two cities to flights from RIC
Richmond police say there was no threat to the public.
29-year-old Richmond man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend
In security footage provided by Henrico Police you can see three people break into the store...
Henrico Police looking for individuals who broke into dealership and stole dirt bikes

Latest News

Emergency SNAP benefits to end in Virginia
Emergency SNAP benefits to end
Officers arrived and found a 13-year-old boy shot in his right leg. He was taken to a nearby...
13-year-old injured in Petersburg apartment shooting
Petersburg police searching for man who allegedly shot person in apartment
Petersburg police searching for man who allegedly shot person in apartment
Pair plead guilty after attempted murder, police chase
Pair plead guilty after attempted murder, police chase