Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ trailer gives a first look at Ursula

Disney unveils a new teaser for the live-action The Little Mermaid.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is giving us a sneak peek at more of the stars in its upcoming live-action film, “The Little Mermaid.”

Disney released a new teaser trailer Wednesday featuring more of Halle Bailey’s Ariel.

The trailer also shows Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and more of Ariel’s underwater world, including more mermaids.

Viewers can get a quick glance at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, the sea witch that takes Ariel’s voice. Her character can be seen at the end of the trailer peering over a dark octopus leg.

The live-action “The Little Mermaid” film will be a re-imagined version of the animated classic from 1989.

It hits theaters May 26.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.
House subcommittee kills marijuana legislation
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening six public housing and...
RRHA to open new public housing, project-based voucher housing waitlists
The new "summer seasonal" flights begin in May and continue through Sept. 5.
Breeze Airways adds two cities to flights from RIC
Richmond police say there was no threat to the public.
29-year-old Richmond man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend
In security footage provided by Henrico Police you can see three people break into the store...
Henrico Police looking for individuals who broke into dealership and stole dirt bikes

Latest News

Payton Gendron listens as he is sentenced to life in prison without parole by Erie County Court...
Buffalo supermarket shooter could still get death sentence
Sea turtle released back into the ocean after lung tear
A rescue worker clears the rubble of the residential building which was destroyed by a Russian...
Ukraine says Russia turns to decoy missiles, intel balloons
Alonzo Bagley, 43, was killed in a shooting involving the Shreveport Police Department on...
GRAPHIC: Officer arrested in fatal shooting at Louisiana apartment complex; bodycam released
Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan