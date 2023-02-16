Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Detectives find man accused of murder hiding under the bed, police say

Devin Scrivner is charged with first degree murder in connection to a homicide from Sept. 2022....
Devin Scrivner is charged with first degree murder in connection to a homicide from Sept. 2022.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Ok. (Gray News) – Detectives in Tulsa found a man accused of first degree murder hiding under a bed Monday morning, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, a woman looking for her cat stumbled across human remains in a neighbor’s backyard where a shed burned down in September 2022.

Authorities were called to investigate the remains around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Through the investigation, detectives identified Devin Scrivner as a suspect in the case.

When officials found Scrivner hiding under a bed, he confessed to taking part in a homicide last fall where the remains were found, police said in a statement.

According to police, Scrivner also admitted to knowing the shed was set on fire to cover the crime.

The identity of the homicide victim is pending notification of his family.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was immediately available.

It is unclear if the woman found her missing cat.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.
House subcommittee kills marijuana legislation
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening six public housing and...
RRHA to open new public housing, project-based voucher housing waitlists
The new "summer seasonal" flights begin in May and continue through Sept. 5.
Breeze Airways adds two cities to flights from RIC
Richmond police say there was no threat to the public.
29-year-old Richmond man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend
In security footage provided by Henrico Police you can see three people break into the store...
Henrico Police looking for individuals who broke into dealership and stole dirt bikes

Latest News

FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022.
Group: Tesla workers fired after launching union efforts
Authorities are shown at the scene of a death at the Dunn Loring Station in Fairfax County,...
Man dies after dog’s leash is caught in Metro train door
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
LIVE: Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
The Maggie Walker Monument in downtown Richmond.
How to make celebrating Black History Month a family affair
A firm is suing Sara Jacqueline King for allegedly using company funds to live an "extravagant...
Lawsuit: Lawyer misspent $10M of firm’s money partying at Las Vegas Strip resort