Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

As credit card debt increases, tips to tackle your expenses

Bankrate.com: 43% of users don’t know their credit card interest rate
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - One in three U.S. adults are now carrying credit card debt month to month, according to a Bankrate.com survey, a 29% increase over last year.

Even in a time of record high debt, the same study found 43% of credit card users don’t know their interest rates.

Bankrate analyst Ted Rossman said those with credit card debt said the survey showed a lot of people in debt are chasing rewards.

“Cash back is actually the favorite credit card feature of all Americans, including those with credit card debt,” Rossman said. “It doesn’t make sense to pay 20% interest just to get 2% cash back.”

Rossman shared several strategies to combat credit card debt:

  • Look up the interest rates on all of your cards
  • Create a realistic plan to pay off all of your cards
  • Try to stop using your card with the highest interest rate
  • Don’t purchase items for the cash back benefit alone
  • Consider getting a 0% balance transfer card and move debt to it
  • Also research the option of a personal loan at a lower interest rate to combine and pay off the total debt

If you need help dealing with debt, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has free resources available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.
House subcommittee kills marijuana legislation
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening six public housing and...
RRHA to open new public housing, project-based voucher housing waitlists
The new "summer seasonal" flights begin in May and continue through Sept. 5.
Breeze Airways adds two cities to flights from RIC
Richmond police say there was no threat to the public.
29-year-old Richmond man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend
In security footage provided by Henrico Police you can see three people break into the store...
Henrico Police looking for individuals who broke into dealership and stole dirt bikes

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 18, 2019, photo shows a Tesla logo in Salt Lake City. Tesla is recalling...
Tesla recalls ‘Full Self-Driving’ to fix flaws in behavior
Police officers gather at an entrance of a shopping mall, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in El Paso,...
Texas mall shooting started as fight between groups
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden completes medical checkup as he readies for 2024 run
FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
Fox: Dominion defamation suit is assault on First Amendment
Bruce Willis attends a movie premiere in New York on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Bruce Willis diagnosed with dementia, his family says