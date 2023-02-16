Your Money with Carlson Financial
Bill proposes requiring all Virginia motorists to have insurance

Evening rush hour traffic on I-66 westbound, as seen from eastbound lanes near Centreville, Virginia.(Creative Commons & Virginia Mercury)
Evening rush hour traffic on I-66 westbound, as seen from eastbound lanes near Centreville, Virginia.(Creative Commons & Virginia Mercury)
By Nathaniel Cline
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Virginia drivers may soon be required to have car insurance to drive in the commonwealth after bipartisan support sent legislation to the governor for approval.

Senate Bill 951, which is being carried by Republican Sen. Frank Ruff of Mecklenburg, would repeal an option in state law for drivers to register an uninsured motor vehicle by paying a $500 fee. The registration does not provide vehicle insurance to drivers.

Virginia and New Hampshire are the only two states in the U.S. to not require car insurance, according to AAA.

Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said the governor will review the legislation.

“Most uninsured drivers have limited assets to either pay for their repairs at the time of the accident or assets for others to attach,” said Ruff in an email to the Mercury. “Therefore, they are doing the repairs partially themselves or junking the vehicle.”

Under the legislation, all registrations of uninsured vehicles would expire prior to July 1, 2024.

Read more on virginiamercury.com >

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news...
NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT/Virginia Mercury. All rights reserved.

