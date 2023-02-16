Your Money with Carlson Financial
2 arrested in Richmond shooting that injured man

Corey Poag and Shadarryel Brooker were arrested Saturday, Feb. 11.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Richmond have arrested two people involved in a shooting on East 21st Street last Friday.

Just before 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, officers were called to the 1500 block of East 21st Street for the report of a person shot. Officers arrived and found an unidentified man shot, who attempted to drive away from the scene. Officers placed a tourniquet on the victim, and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Corey Poag, 40 and Shadarryel Booker, 25, both from Richmond, were arrested without incident on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Poag has been charged with attempted murder and the use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Booker has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Anyone with further information about these shootings is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hyde at (804) 646-3613 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

