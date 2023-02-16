13-year-old injured in Petersburg apartment shooting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 13-year-old boy in Petersburg is now in the hospital after police say he was shot Wednesday afternoon.

On Feb. 15, around 3:30 p.m., police were called to the Lieutenants Run Apartments in the 400 block of Ridgeview Lane. Officers arrived and found a 13-year-old boy shot in his right leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Police now say they are looking for a black sedan they believe was in the shooting area heading east towards the complex’s entrance.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything regarding this incident can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.