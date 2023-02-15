Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Partly Sunny, Breezy, and very warm

Rain likely with a strong cold front Friday morning
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VERY WARM for February through Friday morning, when rain arrives with a cold front.

Today: A Spotty morning shower possible. Otherwise, Partly sunny, warm and breezy. SW wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the low 70s. (AM Rain Chance: 10%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to Partly Sunny, very warm and breezy with a few showers possible. South wind 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s. Record: 78° set in 1976 (Rain Chance: 20%)

Friday: Morning rain likely. Dry by mid afternoon. Up to 1/2″ rain expected. Highs in the low 60s before sunrise then fall into the 50′s and maybe 40s during the day. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Sunny and seasonably cool. Lows in the mid and upper 20s, high near 50°.

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Few evening showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 10%)

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

