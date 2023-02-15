Richmond City Council approves rental inspection program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Water pouring from a ceiling, mold in the air vents and appliances that simply don’t work. These are all concerns for Natesha Ferrer inside her apartment unit.

“How is that not a priority. It’s to the point where it’s just not unsafe out here it’s dangerous living conditions,” said Natesha Ferrer, a tenant living in Richmond.

In response to a booming rental market, Richmond City Council is now working to create the framework for a rental inspection program.

“I think that if we had more people involved that maybe things won’t get this bad,” said Dawn McCormick, a tenant living in Richmond.

Those two tenants have joined forced with Virginia Organizing to make their voices heard.

While the fine print is still coming into focus, overall, rental inspection programs require interior and exterior inspections of a unit. The program would also require the inspection of rental properties in those districts when a unit is offered for rent and then every couple of years after the initial inspection.

“Just because we don’t have the income level, we don’t have the income level you know bracket as other people. It doesn’t mean we’re not people, we don’t have children that we don’t matter. I matter. My children matter and I just can’t let this slide,” said Ferrer.

City council has until June 30 to get all the wording right and details hammered out. But, City Councilor Stephanie Lynch says it will take staff and resources and that will require money from the budget as well.

Other localities around the state have similar rental inspection programs including Williamsburg, Newport News and Roanoke.

“This program is a proactive approach, proactive solution to try to ensure that even if you are living in a low income apartment housing unit, you still deserve a quality space and a quality place to live,” said Stephanie Lynch, Richmond City Councilor.

City council tried to pass this type of program three other times and failed. A committee will be tasked to work on the program details.

