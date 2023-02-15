Your Money with Carlson Financial
Petesburg police searching for man who allegedly shot person in apartment

Petersburg Police are looking for Devin Seaborne after officers say he shot a person in an...
Petersburg Police are looking for Devin Seaborne after officers say he shot a person in an apartment complex.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Petersburg are looking for a man who they say broke into an apartment complex and shot and injured a person.

On Feb. 14, around 8:41 p.m. were called to an apartment complex in the 3 block of Stately Court for the report of a person shot. Officers responded and were told that the person was shot at the intersection of Carter Street and Lee Avenue. More officers arrived at the scenes and determined both incidents were related.

Officers say the victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury in the incident and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say Seaborne is wanted for malicious wounding, discharging a firearm in an occupied building and breaking and entering.

Anyone with information on Seaborne’s whereabouts can call the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

