Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Man shoots suspect trying steal his car at gas station, police say

St. Louis authorities say a man shot a suspect who tried to carjack him. (Source: KMOV)
By Dan Greenwald and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

St. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - Authorities in Missouri are investigating a carjacking that turned into a shooting in downtown St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Police Department, offices were called to a downtown-area gas station Wednesday morning with reports of a shooting.

KMOV reports a carjacking victim shot a suspect who was attempting to take his car.

The department said its homicide detectives have taken over the on-scene investigation.

Police did not immediately identify those involved or update the suspect’s condition.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond police say there was no threat to the public.
29-year-old Richmond man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend
Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.
House subcommittee kills marijuana legislation
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening six public housing and...
RRHA to open new public housing, project-based voucher housing waitlists
The Steward School will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 14 following threats school officials say were...
The Steward School closed Feb. 14 due to threat
The new "summer seasonal" flights begin in May and continue through Sept. 5.
Breeze Airways adds two cities to flights from RIC

Latest News

Actress Raquel Welch speaks at a news conference in Paris, Feb. 4, 1976.
Iconic actress Raquel Welch dies at 82
Cadbury is hosting its 5th annual Cadbury Bunny tryouts, looking for the next big star of its...
Your pet could be the next Cadbury Bunny – and win $5,000
Nicholas Quinton Hanson, 32, and Marcus Dewonn Mobley Jr., 22, have been charged in connection...
2 charged in Florida mass shooting that left 11 wounded
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks after being sworn in for his second term during an...
DeSantis signs expansion of migrant relocation program
Petersburg Police are looking for Devin Seaborne after officers say he shot a person in an...
Petesburg police searching for man who allegedly shot person in apartment