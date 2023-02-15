Man arrested in Petersburg after setting house on fire

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police and fire crews responded to an incident on Wednesday morning on Walnut Street that resulted in one man’s arrest.

Petersburg police say Charles Rankin got into an argument with his father, assaulted him and then barricaded himself in a back room of the house around 3:30 a.m. Police and fire responded and said Rankin came out of the house himself due to the amount of smoke. Police then took him into custody.

“I’m kind of a little bit rattled about what happened,” said neighbor Steven Beard.

Beard says there was a “big fire” at the house. The house sustained significant damage, especially in the back room where it started, and the home next door has some minor damage from the smoke.

Rankin was charged with arson, assault and weapons charges after officers found a weapon while they were there.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

