Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

House subcommittee kills marijuana legislation

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A House of Delegates subcommittee has killed legislation that would have established a retail marketplace for marijuana in Virginia.

The vote makes it highly unlikely retail sales of marijuana will begin in early 2024.

“It is legal to possess small amounts of cannabis. It’s legal to grow your own cannabis, yet we are kind of dragging our feet on establishing a retail market that could provide hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenue,” said Sen. Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria) the sponsor of the legislation.

Ebbin said his bill would establish a regulated market, with tested products for adults and protections to keep marijuana away from children.

Representatives of the cannabis industry asked the committee to pass the bill.

Speakers representing the Family Foundation and the Virginia Catholic Conference spoke against it.

A representative of Governor Glenn Youngkin said the administration is not taking a position on retail sales, but has issues with Ebbin’s bill.

“What he’s said over and over again is we’re focused on cleaning up the illegal hemp and Delta 8 sales that are going on right now throughout the commonwealth,” said Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Parker Slaybaugh. “This bill pairs the two together and says we will only go after the Delta 8 and illegal hemp markets if we stand up a legal cannabis market,” Slaybaugh said. “So for those reasons we do oppose.”

There are other bills that could still be amended, but it now appears unlikely legislation authorizing retail marijuana sales will move forward this year.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Steward School will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 14 following threats school officials say were...
The Steward School closed Feb. 14 due to threat
Drone photo of GreenCity Development in Henrico County, Virginia.
‘Y’all get ready for showtime’: GreenCity developers announce operations partner
Cole Jensen receives his Master Hiker certificate in Natural Bridge State Park.
Man from Richmond recognized as a Master Hiker after visiting all State Parks
Richmond police say there was no threat to the public.
29-year-old Richmond man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

Latest News

A proposal to put menstrual data stored on period-tracking apps beyond the reach of Virginia...
Youngkin administration opposes shielding menstrual app data from search warrants
Richmond police say there was no threat to the public.
29-year-old Richmond man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend
Friday Cheers kicks off May 5 and runs every Friday through June from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Here’s Friday Cheers 2023 concert series lineup
Henrico County leaders annonuce tax credit propossal Tuesday.
Henrico proposes real estate tax credit for a second year in a row