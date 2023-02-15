Henrico Police looking for individuals who broke into dealership and stole dirt bikes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are looking for three people who broke into a Honda dealership early Monday morning on W. Broad St. and stole three dirt bikes.

It’s a smash and grab all caught on security footage showing a box truck pulling up to the Richmond Honda House loading dock around 12:57 a.m. Monday morning.

Three people get out of the truck and smashed the door window to get inside.

The individuals then load up the box truck with two Yamahas and one Honda dirt bike valued at $30,000 before driving back out on Broad Street.

“The truck is like a billboard going down the street. There’s no way you can ride around and not get caught,” Joe Oliveri, the owner of Richmond Striping, said.

Unfortunately, Oliveri is also the owner of the box truck used to steal the dirt bikes.

“I was kinda like, oh man, this is a customer of mine,” Oliveri said. “I hope he doesn’t think my company is involved in this. I actually called him today to tell him I’m sorry about what happened.”

Oliveri said he received a call about an hour after the store’s break-in on Monday, letting him know one of his work trucks had been stolen out of his lot in Richmond.

“That’s where they broke into the truck, hot-wired it, and drove it through the gate,” Oliveri said.

He said later Tuesday, someone called him to let him know his truck had been abandoned on Richmond Hwy.

“This afternoon, I get a phone call from this girl who said she sees behind her house in an ally, one of my trucks parked in the woods,” Oliveri said.

He said his work equipment was still in the back, but the bikes were nowhere to be found.

Henrico Police said the dealership also had a dirt bike stolen back on New Year’s Eve.

“They [the suspects] need to get their life together because they’re going nowhere in life,” Oliveri said. “They’re going to get caught sooner or later. Whether they get caught on this one or the next one, they’re going to get caught.”

Police ask if you know anything to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

