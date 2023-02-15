Henrico Fire alerting people burn ban law going into effect

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Fire wants to remind folks that Virginia’s annual burn ban law goes into effect Wednesday.

From Feb. 15 through April 30, open-air burning is prohibited before 4 p.m. if the fire is within 300 feet of woods or dry grass.

Over the weekend, a massive fire blazed nearly 70 acres off Deep Bottom Road in Varina just after 4 p.m. Saturday, where intense flames engulfed Christmas-sized trees.

“I’d say that’s once an every ten-year fire that you would see one that big,” Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds said.

Doug Reynolds says it was started by a lawn mower.

“You would’ve never believed it could’ve started such a big mess,” Reynolds said.s

No one was injured, but Reynolds says it took six hours for ten different agencies to get the blaze under control.

Reynolds says certain weather conditions, like low humidity, can add fuel to the fire. He says this can also expand quickly with dried leaves and branches on the ground.

“With this springtime, you just have to be careful with any open flames, any cigarettes, any burn barrels. A lot of people in rural areas will use burn barrels, and these are the kinds of things we see fires starting.”

Reynolds says their crews have been training to put out brush fires in a wooded area behind Fire Station 3.

He says people can still have a camp or cooking fires under certain conditions.

“You have to ring it in where nothing can escape, you have to stay with it the whole time, and you have to extinguish it before you leave,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds says people who live in wooded areas should consider putting a green belt around their homes.

He also recommends raking leaves and pines to keep their yards clear - that way, you slow the spread should a brush fire break out.

“Please be careful. Please be mindful of any fires that you may have,” Reynolds said.”

