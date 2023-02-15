‘Give back if you can’: Blood drive honors Richmond firefighter diagnosed with leukemia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Wednesday, Michael Anderson and his wife visited the Greater Richmond Convention Center to donate blood.

“We actually donate blood every year,” Anderson told NBC12.

Anderson, also a firefighter with the Richmond Fire Department, said this blood donation holds a special meaning to honor one of his fellow firefighters at his station, Jonathan Clarke.

Clarke, who has been with Richmond Fire for nearly two decades, was diagnosed with leukemia during a routine checkup with his primary care physician in May 2022.

“When they told me, it was like earth-shattering. Just like your worst nightmare that probably you’ll never get rid of,” said Clarke. “It’s been a little hard, you know, going back and forth to the doctor and not knowing, you know, once I get my blood drawn, what’s gonna, what the results are going to be.”

Since his diagnosis, Clarke’s prognosis has been good. Recently, Clarke had two transfusions with help from blood donations.

This inspired the Richmond Fire Department and the American Red Cross to team up and host a blood drive in honor of Clarke.

Community members step up to donate blood during a drive honoring a Richmond firefighter's battle with leukemia. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“I can’t donate blood anymore, obviously, but I have friends that are not sick and willing to donate, so somebody donated to help me, they can donate to help somebody else in the same situation,” Clarke told NBC12.

Throughout the day, dozens showed up to donate blood. For Anderson, this effort aligns with their mission as firefighters.

“We take care of our own,” he said. “We always support each other, and so when somebody is in need, we always step up.”

An initiative Clarke said sends a simple message.

“Give back if you can,” he said.

Through this blood drive, Clarke hopes to inspire people to pay it forward and help out those who need blood donations.

“You never know if it’s going to be your turn where you might need some blood,” he said. “People donated blood from wherever so I can get it, so people should donate to other people if they need it.”

