Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Chesterfield County looks to add pedestrian bridge near Moseley Elementary School

Moseley Elementary School in Chesterfield County.
Moseley Elementary School in Chesterfield County.(Chesterfield County Public Schools)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:18 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Parks and Recreation is looking to make it easier for kids to walk to Moseley Elementary School.

The current plan is to build a 6-foot-wide paved path that would connect to an existing sidewalk along Jones Run Trail.

It would then cross a creek on school property by a pedestrian bridge and end near the front of the building.

A teacher would be assigned to greet students at that location and escort them into the school.

Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll will host a community meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Moseley Elementary School to discuss the proposal.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Supervisor Carroll encourages citizens to attend the community meeting and provide feedback about the project.

You can also offer input virtually by completing a survey.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond police say there was no threat to the public.
29-year-old Richmond man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend
The Steward School will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 14 following threats school officials say were...
The Steward School closed Feb. 14 due to threat
The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is opening six public housing and...
RRHA to open new public housing, project-based voucher housing waitlists
Drone photo of GreenCity Development in Henrico County, Virginia.
‘Y’all get ready for showtime’: GreenCity developers announce operations partner
The new "summer seasonal" flights begin in May and continue through Sept. 5.
Breeze Airways adds two cities to flights from RIC

Latest News

Richmond police say there was no threat to the public.
29-year-old Richmond man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend
Dajon Baskerville, 29, of Richmond, has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm...
29-year-old Richmond man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend
Henrico police are looking for three people who broke into a Honda dealership early Monday...
Henrico Police looking for individuals who broke into dealership and stole dirt bikes
Three people get out of the truck and smashed the window of a door to get inside.
Henrico Police looking for individuals who broke into dealership and stole dirt bikes