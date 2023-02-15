Chesterfield County looks to add pedestrian bridge near Moseley Elementary School

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Parks and Recreation is looking to make it easier for kids to walk to Moseley Elementary School.

The current plan is to build a 6-foot-wide paved path that would connect to an existing sidewalk along Jones Run Trail.

It would then cross a creek on school property by a pedestrian bridge and end near the front of the building.

A teacher would be assigned to greet students at that location and escort them into the school.

Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll will host a community meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Moseley Elementary School to discuss the proposal.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Supervisor Carroll encourages citizens to attend the community meeting and provide feedback about the project.

You can also offer input virtually by completing a survey.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.