Chesterfield County looks to add pedestrian bridge near Moseley Elementary School
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Parks and Recreation is looking to make it easier for kids to walk to Moseley Elementary School.
The current plan is to build a 6-foot-wide paved path that would connect to an existing sidewalk along Jones Run Trail.
It would then cross a creek on school property by a pedestrian bridge and end near the front of the building.
A teacher would be assigned to greet students at that location and escort them into the school.
Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll will host a community meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at Moseley Elementary School to discuss the proposal.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.
Supervisor Carroll encourages citizens to attend the community meeting and provide feedback about the project.
You can also offer input virtually by completing a survey.
