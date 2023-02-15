Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

29-year-old Richmond man arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police arrested a man who they say allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend in an apartment on Chamberlayne Avenue Monday night.

On Feb. 13, just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Chamberlayne Avenue after they say 29-year-old Dajon Baskerville of Richmond reported he shot his girlfriend. When police arrived, they tried to make contact with Baskerville when they heard a shot inside the apartment and broke down the door. They found Baskerville and immediately took him into custody.

He was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Dajon Baskerville, 29, of Richmond, has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm...
Dajon Baskerville, 29, of Richmond, has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.(Richmond Police Department)

Police then found 31-year-old Summer Valentine of Richmond, she was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with more information about this incident can call Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Steward School will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 14 following threats school officials say were...
The Steward School closed Feb. 14 due to threat
Drone photo of GreenCity Development in Henrico County, Virginia.
‘Y’all get ready for showtime’: GreenCity developers announce operations partner
Cole Jensen receives his Master Hiker certificate in Natural Bridge State Park.
Man from Richmond recognized as a Master Hiker after visiting all State Parks
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

Latest News

A proposal to put menstrual data stored on period-tracking apps beyond the reach of Virginia...
Youngkin administration opposes shielding menstrual app data from search warrants
Marijuana grows in Richmond at Green Leaf, a state licensed medical processor and dispensary.
House subcommittee kills marijuana legislation
Friday Cheers kicks off May 5 and runs every Friday through June from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Here’s Friday Cheers 2023 concert series lineup
Henrico County leaders annonuce tax credit propossal Tuesday.
Henrico proposes real estate tax credit for a second year in a row