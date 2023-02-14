Your Money with Carlson Financial
Woman injured in Richmond shooting

Richmond police say there was no threat to the public.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is suffering life-threatening injuries following a late-night shooting in Richmond.

Police say they were called to the 4200 block of chamberlain avenue shortly after 10 p.m. due to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

One person was arrested as a result of the incident and the woman involved was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

