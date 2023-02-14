Woman injured in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is suffering life-threatening injuries following a late-night shooting in Richmond.

Police say they were called to the 4200 block of chamberlain avenue shortly after 10 p.m. due to reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

One person was arrested as a result of the incident and the woman involved was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

