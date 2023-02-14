Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and feeling like Spring

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A spring-like pattern will be with us this week with temperatures well above average for this time of year. Rain chances return Thursday into Friday.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday: Spotty morning shower possible. Partly sunny, warm and breezy. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few passing showers possible. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Rain likely, especially during the morning. Around 1/2″ expected. Dry after midday. Temperatures in the low 60s before sunrise then fall into the 50s and maybe 40s later in the day. Highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

Saturday: Sunny and seasonably cool. Lows in the upper 20s, high around 50

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 60s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid to upper 60s.

