Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Teens accused of crashing stolen car, killing 71-year-old man

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13,...
Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus. Authorities say the Kia had been stolen.(Source: Network Video Productions via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (CNN) - Police in Illinois say three teenage boys in a stolen car were involved in a crash that killed a 71-year-old man.

Witnesses say the 71-year-old victim was leaving a church parking lot Sunday in Robbins, which is a village in metropolitan Chicago, when the teens, all 13, in a late-model Kia struck his Ford Taurus.

The victim was pulled from the car and taken to the hospital, where he died, according to WFLD.

The teens allegedly tried to flee the scene but were taken into custody by police, who noticed the Kia driving with a broken driver’s side window. Authorities say the car had been stolen.

Police told WFLD the three suspects were released to their parents over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

The animal shelter said Magnolia’s body could no longer withstand treatments, which is why the...
RACC: Dog found in Richmond starving and with puppy dies
Cole Jensen receives his Master Hiker certificate in Natural Bridge State Park.
Man from Richmond recognized as a Master Hiker after visiting all State Parks
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at...
Chesterfield police search for robbery suspect
Drone photo of GreenCity Development in Henrico County, Virginia.
‘Y’all get ready for showtime’: GreenCity developers announce operations partner
Christopher Heath Hunt photo
Man sought for sex crimes against mentally incapacitated person

Latest News

The suspect was found dead off campus from what was reportedly a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Suspect in Michigan State shooting dead, campus police say
Michigan State University Police confirmed three people are dead and five more were wounded in...
Police: 3 killed in Michigan State University shooting; suspect dead
Melvin Washington
Disabled veteran in Richmond gifted a new roof thanks to special project
Conrad Dobler attends Mike Ditka's Gridiron Greats event at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and...
Former Cardinals lineman Conrad Dobler dies at 72