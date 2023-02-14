Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Steward School closes on Valentine’s Day after threat made

Parents got a message Monday night from the Steward School saying it would be closed on Valentine’s Day because of a threat.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -The Steward School is set to reopen Wednesday after a threat was made to the school on Valentine’s Day.

School officials say the investigation into that threat is ongoing.

Parents got a message Monday night from the Steward School saying it would be closed on Valentine’s Day because of a threat. Henrico Police helped investigate, determining that the threat level was low. But as threats and school violence are becoming more common, NBC12 security expert Mike Jones says this is a good reminder for schools to have a plan.

“You can always back the response down, but you can never play catch up, so the most important thing for private schools, public schools, industries, community groups, have a plan for threats because sooner or later you will get one,” Jones said.

Jones says it’s common for schools and law enforcement to work together in situations like this. Henrico Police says they use threat assessments to determine the danger of a threat. They then work to mitigate it.

“With pre-planning, you can actually stop panic. We don’t want a weapon of mass disruption, we don’t want classes disrupted, we don’t want school buses put on the street and a panicked way to get kids home and parents rushing to save their children that causes harm,” Jones said.

As kids get ready to go back to school Wednesday, John Richardson-Lauve with ChildSavers is offering some tips to help parents talk to their kids about feeling safe. They say it’s essential for parents to keep an open line of communication with their kids when situations like this happen.

”Hopefully, those open lines of communication with our kids are things that we’ve already fostered over time, not in moments of crisis and urgency like this, but we want our kids to be able to feel safe, and one of the ways that they feel safe is being able to talk about their feelings, express themselves,” said Richardson-Lauve.

If you know anything about the incident, you are asked to call the police at 804-501-5000.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Steward School will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 14 following threats school officials say were...
The Steward School closed Feb. 14 due to threat
Drone photo of GreenCity Development in Henrico County, Virginia.
‘Y’all get ready for showtime’: GreenCity developers announce operations partner
Cole Jensen receives his Master Hiker certificate in Natural Bridge State Park.
Man from Richmond recognized as a Master Hiker after visiting all State Parks
Richmond police say there was no threat to the public.
Woman injured in Richmond shooting
Students gather on the campus of Michigan State University after a shelter in place order was...
Police seek motive of gunman who killed 3 at Michigan State

Latest News

Anthony Fisher works at the new BJs in Midlothian preparing and packing meats.
From meat packer to impromptu mechanic: Man steps up to help out couple with flat tire
Henrico proposes real estate tax credit for a second year in a row
Henrico proposes real estate tax credit for a second year in a row
Virginia’s First Lady pushes for fentanyl awareness, tougher penalties
Virginia’s First Lady pushes for fentanyl awareness, tougher penalties
Family lawyer of UVA shooting victim applauds bill passed in General Assembly
Family lawyer of UVA shooting victim applauds bill passed in General Assembly