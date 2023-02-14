The Steward School closed Feb. 14 due to threats

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Steward School is closed Tuesday, Feb. 14, after school officials say a potential threat was made to the school.

In a message sent out to families, Head of School Dan Frank says they have decided to close campus out of “an abundance of caution” and ask everyone to stay off campus that day, including all after-school activities and events.

“We understand that this is an unsettling development, especially considering our close-knit community. We are moving quickly and thoughtfully to investigate this matter and assess the validity of the threat,” Frank said in part.

The school’s crisis management team is working with Henrico County police and their security firm to investigate this situation.

The school plans to reopen Wednesday with additional safety precautions if necessary.

