News to Know: Michigan State mass shooting, RRHA reopens waitlist, 17,000 seat arena coming to Henrico

3 Dead, 8 injured After Michigan State University Shooting

Michigan State University issued an alert to students Monday night regarding reports of shots fired on campus. (WILX)

Three people have died and eight others have been injured following a shooting on the campus of Michigan State University.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday. The campus was immediately placed on lockdown while police searched for a shooter.

Authorities say the shooter, who has been identified as a 43-year-old man, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police released photos of the suspect in the Feb. 13, 2023 shooting at Michigan State University. (WILX)

Steward School Closed Due To Campus Threat

The Steward School says it will be closed Tuesday due to a possible safety threat according to a message sent to parents from school leaders.

The message went on to say everyone is asked to stay off campus while school leaders work with Henrico Police and a security team to resolve the concern.

RRHA To Reopen Waitlist

The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is planning to reopen the public housing waitlist later this month.

This comes a year after applications were stopped because applicants were waiting several months for public housing to become available.

Starting Monday, Feb. 27 six waitlists will open for various bedroom sizes.

Four of the six waitlist communities are new to RRHA’s portfolio, this includes Cool Lane Apartments, Urbana at Hioaks, The Heights at Brady Square and Brook Villas.

The Housing Authority says it’s attempting to add more people to its current waiting list and cut the wait time down to less than 6 months.

Applications will be accepted online.

17,000-Seat Arena Coming To Henrico

A 17-thousand-seat arena is coming to the Richmond region.

Green City Partners and ASM Global announced Monday a collaboration to bring the greenest arena in America to life.

The $2.3 billion arena is being designed for concerts, family shows, sporting events and tournaments and will be located along I-95 between East Parham Road and I-295.

The design of the arena is expected to be complete by this fall but the construction will not be completed until 2026.

Sweet Weather For Valentine’s Day

A spring-like pattern will be with us this week. Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.